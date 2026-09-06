Puka Nacua Expected to Play Week 1 in Australia
Puka Nacua is expected to play in the season opener in Australia, head coach Sean McVay said, according to Nate Atkins. Nacua has been facing the possibility of discipline under the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy, but no suspension has been announced. McVay also expects offensive tackle Alaric Jackson, who has been dealing with his own potential discipline, to play. Nacua caught 129 passes for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns across 16 games last season, leading the NFL in receptions. The Rams open against San Francisco in Melbourne on Sept. 10. McVay's comments are a strong sign that Nacua will be available for Week 1, though there has been no public indication that the NFL's review of his situation is finished.
Source: Nate Atkins
Source: Nate Atkins