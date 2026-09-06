Keenan Allen Losing Ground in a Crowded Passing Game
Keenan Allen doesn't look quite as interesting as he did when he signed in August. Allen was arrested last weekend on misdemeanor charges related to operating a vehicle while intoxicated, though the Colts expect him to play Week 1 and no NFL discipline has been announced. More important for fantasy managers, Alec Pierce is back. Pierce returned from offseason ankle surgery and was a full participant in practice Thursday after spending most of the summer on PUP. He is coming off 1,003 receiving yards, and Allen also has Josh Downs and tight end Tyler Warren fighting for targets. Warren drew 112 of them last season, while Downs had 88. Allen can still get open and caught 81 passes for the Chargers last year, but those receptions produced 777 yards and four touchdowns. RotoBaller currently has him at WR61 in half-PPR formats, behind both Downs and Pierce. There's still a role for Allen here. It just doesn't look like one that needs to carry much fantasy upside.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller