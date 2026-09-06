Nicholas Singleton Falling Down Draft Boards After Modest Preseason
Nicholas Singleton is losing some of his fantasy football appeal after a relatively uninspiring preseason. Throughout the preseason, he rushed for 57 yards on 15 carries. That equates to just 3.8 YPC, despite the fact that Singleton was often facing other defenses' backups. He also caught two passes for 18 receiving yards. Singleton was taken in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, so perhaps we should have known that it would take a little while for him to get acclimated. Nevertheless, the post-draft buzz was that Singleton was one of the more pro-ready picks to come out of Day 3. Instead, he has buried himself in the No. 3 role and could have trouble digging himself out without an injury to Tony Pollard or Tyjae Spears. Singleton, who went from 1,474 scrimmage yards at Penn State in 2024 to 768 in 2025, ranks as RotoBaller's RB75 in redraft leagues. He has an ADP of 208.1, making him the 61st running back off the board.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller