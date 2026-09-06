Rachaad White the Subject of Positive Reports During Camp
Rachaad White drew positive reviews for his performance throughout training camp this summer. A minor hamstring injury sidelined White for the final two preseason games, but even though he didn't touch the ball in a game, he still flashed upside as a ball-carrier and receiver during camp. White is gearing up for his first season in Washington after four years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was the RB4 in PPR leagues in 2023 before falling to RB22 and RB32 over the last two years, respectively. White's exact fantasy outlook depends on how the Commanders distribute the volume. Right now, we'd assume Jacory Croskey-Merritt and White both get involved on early downs, with Croskey-Merritt seeing a slightly larger carry share. However, White is the far more productive back on receiving downs, so he should get on the field in passing situations and carve out a decent target share. White has logged 40+ receptions in all four NFL seasons and 50+ receptions in three of the four. As a result, managers in PPR leagues should consider snagging him as their RB3/flex this year. As it stands, he ranks as RotoBaller's RB40 in redraft leagues. He has an ADP of 116.1, which corresponds to the 10th round of fantasy drafts and makes him the 40th running back off the board.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller