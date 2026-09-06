Jauan Jennings a Late-Round Pick with Limited Upside in Crowded Receiver Room
Jauan Jennings has a solid track record in the NFL, but his fantasy upside will be limited this upcoming season. Jennings left the 49ers and signed with the Vikings in free agency. He went from being the No. 1 receiver in San Francisco to the No. 3 receiver in Minnesota, where he ranks behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison on the depth chart. Not only is his position on the depth chart worse this season, but he's also dealing with a quarterback downgrade after leaving Brock Purdy for Kyler Murray (or J.J. McCarthy). Because of the crowded receiver room and subpar quarterback situation, Jennings is falling down draft boards. He ranks as the WR73 in RotoBaller's latest redraft rankings for 2026. He currently has an ADP of 181, which corresponds to the 16th round of fantasy drafts and makes him the 71st receiver off the board.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller