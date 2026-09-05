Gunnar Helm Emerging as a Deep-League Sleeper
Gunnar Helm is a name to watch on draft day. He is listed as the starting tight end on the Titans' depth chart and is in line for plenty of targets from quarterback Cam Ward in 2026. Helm is currently rostered in just 3% of Yahoo leagues. Based on roster percentages, he is most likely going to be available on your waiver wire, and he is an intriguing stash option in deeper leagues with 14 to 16 teams. Helm, whom the Titans drafted in the fourth round (120th overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft, recorded 44 receptions for 357 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie last season. He currently ranks as RotoBaller's No. 32 tight end. Helm is worth monitoring as the 2026 campaign gets underway.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference