Treylon Burks Faces a Tougher Road to Consistent Targets
Treylon Burks had a good enough summer to put himself back on the fantasy radar, but the receiver room changed around him. Burks was getting legitimate first-team work early in camp after catching only 10 passes for 130 yards and one touchdown in eight games last season. Washington then added Stefon Diggs, who is expected to handle the No. 2 role opposite Terry McLaurin. Burks now sits behind Diggs on the current depth chart, and the Commanders have talked about using him more as a specialized deep threat. That's a much different fantasy outlook than the possible starting job he was chasing earlier in the summer. Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane, Dyami Brown and rookie Antonio Williams only add more competition for whatever targets are left. None of this is really about Burks playing poorly. Dan Quinn praised his speed and work throughout camp, and he clearly earned a spot in the rotation. There just isn't an obvious path to enough weekly volume for Burks to matter outside of deeper leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller