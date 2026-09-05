Elijah Sarratt Comes Out of Camp Behind the Rookie Curve
Elijah Sarratt had a solid first NFL summer, but another rookie made a much stronger push for immediate work. Sarratt opened the preseason with six catches for 66 yards against Philadelphia, then managed only two catches for four yards over the final two games. Meanwhile, Ja'Kobi Lane kept stacking plays throughout camp and has emerged as Baltimore's No. 3 receiver behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. The current depth chart has Sarratt behind Lane, while Devontez Walker is also expected to have a significant role in the offense. That leaves Sarratt looking at more special-teams work than offensive snaps to begin the year. There is still plenty to like long term about a fourth-round pick who led the nation with 15 receiving touchdowns at Indiana last season, and his strong preseason opener wasn't meaningless. For 2026 redraft purposes, though, Lane's emergence made an already difficult path to targets even tighter. Sarratt is better viewed as a dynasty stash than someone likely to help fantasy managers early.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller