Brenton Strange May Have a Hard Time Taking the Next Step
Brenton Strange still has plenty of sleeper appeal after catching 46 passes for 540 yards and three touchdowns in only 12 games last season. Finding another big jump in volume might be the difficult part. Jacksonville enters 2026 with Brian Thomas Jr., Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington leading a deep receiver group, and Travis Hunter is still expected to have a role on offense. The Jaguars also added rookie tight ends Nate Boerkircher and Tanner Koziol, both of whom flashed as receivers during camp. That doesn't put Strange's job in danger. Jacksonville gave him an extension in June, and he remains the clear starter after becoming one of Trevor Lawrence's more reliable options last year. The team also plans to use more multiple-tight-end sets, which could open up different ways to deploy him. There are just a lot of players asking for the football. Strange still makes sense as a TE2 with upside, but the crowded passing game makes a full breakout tougher to count on.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller