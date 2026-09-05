Colby Parkinson Facing More Pressure for Passing-Game Work
Colby Parkinson is coming off the best season of his career, but his grip on the receiving work looks shakier heading into 2026. Parkinson caught 43 passes for 408 yards and a franchise-record eight touchdowns last year, production that leaned heavily on his work near the goal line. The Rams still use enough multi-tight-end sets to keep him involved, but Terrance Ferguson made a strong push for more this summer. The second-year tight end flashed throughout camp, drew praise from Sean McVay for his versatility and playmaking, and now shares first-team billing with Parkinson on the Rams' unofficial depth chart. Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen and second-round rookie Max Klare only make the room deeper. Parkinson isn't being pushed out of the offense, and he had his own good moments in camp. The concern is how many routes and red-zone looks are left once the snaps get spread around. After scoring eight times on only 56 targets last season, Parkinson looks much more touchdown-dependent than his 2025 finish suggests.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller