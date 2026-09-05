Will Shipley Is Firmly Third in Philadelphia's Backfield
Will Shipley played well enough this summer, but nothing he did changed his place in the backfield. Shipley rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries against New England and comfortably survived final cuts. He also enters Week 1 behind both Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby. Bigsby separated himself as the primary backup during camp after rushing for 344 yards and two touchdowns on only 58 carries last season, while Shipley barely touched the ball on offense. He finished 2025 with 14 carries for 49 yards and nine catches for 56 yards, doing much more of his work on special teams. Philadelphia kept only three running backs on the initial 53-man roster, so Shipley's standing is pretty clear. There is some contingency value if injuries start piling up, and his receiving ability gives the Eagles another option. For fantasy purposes, though, Bigsby is the insurance back behind Barkley. Shipley is difficult to justify in ordinary redraft leagues while he remains third in line.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller