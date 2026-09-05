Is Jalen Tolbert Losing Fantasy Relevance in Miami?
Jalen Tolbert may struggle to find fantasy relevance in 2026. While he is currently listed as one of three starting wide receivers on Miami's depth chart, it has been rookie Caleb Douglas who has created all of the buzz throughout training camp. Meanwhile, wide receivers Malik Washington and Chris Bell, as well as tight end Greg Dulcich, will also be involved in the passing game, with quarterback Malik Willis now running the offense in Miami. Perhaps most importantly, head coach Jeff Hafley has made it clear that he plans to have a run-heavy offense with a large dose of running back De'Von Achane. Tolbert will see his fair share of targets, but his path to making a fantasy impact in 2026 appears to be narrow. Tolbert is currently rostered in 0% of Yahoo leagues and ranks as RotoBaller's No. 113 wideout in half-PPR leagues, making him more of a stash in dynasty leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller