Jack Bech Set for a Starting Role in Second Season
Jack Bech is expected to occupy a starting role this season. Bech should consistently handle a large snap share as the team's primary slot receiver, playing alongside Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor. Bech finished his rookie season last year with a modest 20 catches for 224 receiving yards, but he had an impressive stretch near the end of the year, catching 12 passes for 132 yards across four games. The state of the Raiders' offense this year remains a question mark with Kirk Cousins starting at quarterback, but Bech's role as the starting slot receiver should get him on the fantasy radar in deeper leagues. Plus, if the Raiders do find themselves playing from behind often, they'll likely pass the football more, which benefits Bech. At the moment, he ranks as RotoBaller's WR114 in redraft leagues. He has an ADP of 274.8, which makes him the 100th receiver off the board in fantasy drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller