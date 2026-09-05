Dylan Sampson a Handcuff with Pass-Catching Upside
Dylan Sampson enters the 2026 season as a solid handcuff in fantasy football, but he also has a chance to carve out standalone value with his pass-catching ability. Sampson was limited to just 175 rushing yards across 15 games in his role behind Quinshon Judkins last year, but he made an impact as a receiver with 33 catches, 271 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns. Judkins will occupy the lead-back role again this year, but he may not play every down, opening the door for Sampson to get targets specifically on third downs. Plus, if Judkins were to miss any time due to injury, Sampson would step into the lead-back role. As it stands, he's the RB55 in RotoBaller's latest redraft fantasy football rankings. He has an ADP of 168.4, which corresponds to the 14th round and makes him the 53rd running back off the board.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller