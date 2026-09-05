Mason Taylor Facing Competition in Jets' Tight End Room
Mason Taylor enters a Week 1 matchup against the Tennessee Titans as the team's designated starter at TE. However, rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq, whom the Jets selected out of Oregon in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft at No. 16 overall, is also competing for reps and targets. Tight end Jeremy Ruckert also remains on the roster for the Jets and will look for a role. Taylor, who was a second-round selection by the Jets in 2025 (No. 42 overall), recorded 44 receptions for 369 yards and a touchdown as a rookie last season. Taylor certainly has the opportunity for an expanded role in 2026, but it could just be a matter of time before Sadiq surpasses him on the depth chart. As for now, Taylor has a chance to show what he can do. It is also possible the two play in 12-personnel formations together. Taylor is rostered in just 1% of Yahoo fantasy leagues at the moment and ranks as the No. 42 tight end, according to RotoBaller. Outside of deep tight end premium dynasty leagues, Taylor is off the fantasy radar in most formats.
Source: New York Jets
Source: New York Jets