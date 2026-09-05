Hunter Henry is Likely to Play a Key Part in the Offense
Hunter Henry quietly put together a top-10 season at his position in 2025. The Patriots made some offensive upgrades this offseason, but Henry is expected to remain a focal point. Over the offseason, the Pats added wide receivers A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs. The assumption is that Henry will take a backseat to them, but that might not be the case. Henry has finished with 60 or more receptions during his first two seasons with Drake Maye under center. The two of them clearly have good chemistry, which is something you don't mess with. According to Mark Daniels of MassLive.com, Henry is expected to be a key part of the Patriots' offense next season. It's unclear if he'll post another top-10 season, but he should be a viable option.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference