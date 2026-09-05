Chimere Dike Could Get Lost in the Shuffle
Chimere Dike is hopeful to build off a decent rookie campaign. Last season, Dike hauled in 48 receptions with 423 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 17 games. Those stats were good enough to finish as the WR50, but Dike could be trending downward now. The Titans made significant upgrades to their offense this past offseason with Wan'Dale Robinson and drafting Carnell Tate in the first round. Dike might end up as the fourth or fifth wideout on this roster, which doesn't bode well for his fantasy value. The 24-year-old could be worth holding in dynasty leagues, but Dike isn't someone who must be selected in redraft formats.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference