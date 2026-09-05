Harrison Smith Returns to Minnesota on One-Year Deal

Sep 5, 2026, 7:41 PM ET
Minnesota Vikings legend Harrison Smith is returning to the Vikings for a 15th season, signing a one-year deal worth $12.25 million on Saturday, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. The six-time Pro Bowler and former All-Pro has a maximum value of $16.25 million with playoff incentives. The Vikings released the 37-year-old safety back in March with a post-June 1 designation to avoid a $25 million base salary guarantee of his contract in 2026. The former first-rounder back in 2012 from Notre Dame is no longer in his prime, but he will return to the Vikes for one more season as a valuable veteran defensive back. In 15 games with the Vikings last year in his 14th NFL season, Smith had 54 tackles (37 solo), one sack, two interceptions, 10 pass breakups, a forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Smith made five straight Pro Bowl appearances from 2015 to 2019 and has only played for Minnesota in his 15-year career. He has racked up 1,180 combined tackles, 21.5 sacks, 39 interceptions, and 106 pass breakups in 207 regular-season games.--Keith HernandezSource: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport