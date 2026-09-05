Kyle Williams Trending Up After Big Preseason
Kyle Williams is trending up in fantasy football after stringing together three impressive preseason games. The Washington State product scored a touchdown in all three contests, and he totaled six catches for 166 yards despite playing limited snaps. The Patriots have A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs firmly entrenched as their top two wide receivers, but Williams could push for the No. 3 receiver role, especially after Kayshon Boutte was traded to Houston last month. The 23-year-old is looking to build off his three-touchdown season as a rookie last year. He ranks as the WR119 in RotoBaller's redraft rankings, but he could get onto the fantasy radar by midseason, especially if either Brown or Doubs miss any time.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller