Tory Horton Injury Concerns Could Lower His Value
Tory Horton has missed part of training camp due to an undisclosed injury. Head coach Mike Macdonald recently told the media that Horton isn't dealing with a significant injury. The Seahawks haven't given much information on this situation, which is concerning for fantasy managers. It sounds like Horton is going to be fine for the season opener against the New England Patriots. The 23-year-old finished with 13 receptions for 161 receiving yards and five touchdowns in eight games last season. The expectation is that Horton will step into a bigger role this season, but the injury bug is something fantasy managers should be aware of with Horton.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference