Ray Davis a Handcuff with Low Standalone Value
Ray Davis lacks standalone value as long as teammate James Cook is healthy. However, Davis remains a very appealing handcuff option, especially in deeper fantasy leagues. Cook, who has been a top-12 running back in each of the last three seasons, has missed just one game since entering the NFL. However, if he were to miss time this year, Davis would step into the lead-back role as a strong RB2 in a high-powered offense that loves to run the ball. Because Cook hasn't really dealt with injuries in the past, Davis isn't a must-roster player in every single league. Instead, he's more of a low-end stash in fantasy leagues with 12+ teams. Managers in shallower leagues will have a tough time justifying keeping Davis on their bench if Cook stays healthy for most of the year. As it stands, Davis has an ADP of 188.4. He projects as a last-round pick in 12-team fantasy leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller