Braelon Allen Could be Interesting Handcuff Option
Braelon Allen is expected to have a larger role in the offense this upcoming season. Allen was forced to miss 13 games last year due to an MCL injury. The 22-year-old is healthy now and is expected to be the primary backup to Breece Hall (groin) in the backfield. Allen is viewed as a dual-threat back who can contribute as a runner and a pass-catcher in the backfield. Sadly, fantasy managers weren't able to see what he could do last season. Hall is already banged up coming into the season, so it wouldn't be shocking to see the Jets wanting to slightly lower his workload. If he plays well, Allen could carve out a legitimate role for himself in the Jets' backfield this upcoming season.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference