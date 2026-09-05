Tyjae Spears Could Lose Touches
Tyjae Spears could see a reduced role in the backfield this upcoming season. The Titans added more competition in the backfield by selecting Nicholas Singleton in the fifth-round of this year's draft. The expectation is that Tony Pollard will lead the charge, while Spears is the second string, and Singleton begins the season behind them. It might not take too long before Singleton jumps Spears on the depth chart. Spears produced a solid rookie campaign in 2023, but he hasn't been anything special on the field since then. For now, Spears is the No. 2 option in Tennessee, but fantasy managers can't confidently play Spears as an RB3 every week.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference