Germie Bernard Impresses During Preseason, Looks to Earn Role in Pittsburgh's Offense
Germie Bernard impressed throughout the preseason, recording five catches (on eight targets) for 64 yards (12.8 yards per catch) and a touchdown during the preseason. Two of his five receptions went for first downs. Pittsburgh's depth chart currently lists DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson as its starting wide receiver trio. Still, Bernard is expected to be involved in the passing game alongside quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers recently spoke about the process, including the mental aspects, that Bernard and the young receivers will need to learn as the 2026 season quickly approaches. Pittsburgh selected the 6-foot-1, 206-pound Bernard out of Alabama in the second round (47th overall pick) of the 2026 NFL Draft. Bernard is a strong dynasty league play, but he is currently rostered in just 2% of Yahoo leagues. Bernard ranks as RotoBaller's No. 80 receiver (Half-PPR).
Source: https://www.steelers.com/news/rodgers-reviews-progress-for-pass-catchers-and-fellow-passers
Source: https://www.steelers.com/news/rodgers-reviews-progress-for-pass-catchers-and-fellow-passers