Evan Engram Trending Up After Solid Camp
Evan Engram generated plenty of buzz this summer after having a solid training camp. He caught just one pass for 24 yards in limited preseason action, but he had an all-around encouraging camp, which should allow him to boost his fantasy stock. Engram is certainly looking to bounce back after finishing as the TE29 in PPR leagues last year, despite missing just one game. Although Denver's receiver room only got more crowded following the acquisition of Jaylen Waddle, we're still excited about Engram's ability to get more involved during Year 2 in Denver. It's too early to pull the trigger on him as a top-18 fantasy tight end, but we think he could return to the level of production he displayed in New York or his first two years in Jacksonville. As it stands, Engram ranks as the TE36 in RotoBaller's latest redraft rankings. He has an ADP of 261.9, which means he's going undrafted in most fantasy leagues, but we wouldn't question any fantasy manager who takes him with one of their final draft picks in deeper formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller