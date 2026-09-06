Mike Gesicki Falling Down Draft Boards
Mike Gesicki is falling down draft boards and falling out of favor in fantasy football leagues. The Bengals currently list Drew Sample as the starting tight end on the depth chart. While it is certainly possible that Gesicki plays alongside Sample in two-tight end sets, it doesn't seem that Gesicki has an obvious path to fantasy relevance in 2026. Gesicki missed four games in 2025 due to a pectoral strain and recorded 28 receptions for 307 yards and two touchdowns. Sample recorded 15 catches for 106 yards and a touchdown last year. Gesicki is currently going undrafted in redraft leagues and is rostered in just 1% of Yahoo leagues. He ranks as RotoBaller's No. 30 tight end in half-PPR formats. It is best to leave Gesicki on the waiver wire and monitor his situation throughout the season.
Source: Cincinnati Bengals
Source: Cincinnati Bengals