DeMario Douglas Trending Back Up After Teammate's Trade
DeMario Douglas is seeing his fantasy stock rise after the team traded fellow wide receiver Kayshon Boutte to the Houston Texans. Douglas is likely still fourth on the depth chart behind A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, and Kyle Williams, but Boutte leaves behind 114 vacated targets from the last two seasons combined. Many of those should go to Douglas, especially since he and Boutte were in relatively the same position on the depth chart. We've already heard buzz this season about Douglas' ability to get on the field in three-receiver sets and absolutely dominate matchups in man coverage, so even if he doesn't get the start in Week 1, he could work his way into a large snap share simply by producing when his number is called. Douglas is RotoBaller's WR94 in redraft leagues for now, but a strong start to the season could allow him to boost his stock and become an appealing waiver wire target.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller