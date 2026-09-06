Brock Purdy to Benefit From Increased Mobility, Strong Supporting Cast
Brock Purdy was a very strong fantasy option when healthy last year, and he is expected to raise his ceiling even higher in 2026. First of all, Purdy reportedly has increased mobility this year. It was previously reported that he's going to run more, building on his last year's average of 16.3 rushing yards per game. We're not expecting this major transformation into a run-first quarterback, but any sort of increased mobility should help his fantasy stock. Second, Purdy continues to play in a 49ers offense full of talent. Even after losing Jauan Jennings to free agency and Ricky Pearsall (knee) to injury, San Francisco's receiver room still features Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel Sr., and De'Zhaun Stribling. Plus, he has one of the league's best tight ends in George Kittle and one of the best running backs in Christian McCaffrey. Purdy has so many talented options to target on any given play, giving him a high ceiling in fantasy football. The 26-year-old ranks as the QB11 in RotoBaller's latest redraft rankings. He has an ADP of 110.4, which corresponds to the 10th round of fantasy drafts and makes him the 13th quarterback off the board.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller