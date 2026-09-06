Samaje Perine a Handcuff Sleeper in Fantasy Football
Samaje Perine is an under-the-radar handcuff to target in 2026 fantasy football drafts. Chase Brown has essentially cemented himself as the Bengals' workhorse running back role, but Perine would be the next man up if he misses any time due to injury. Brown averaged 17.7 touches per game last season, including 4.1 catches per game, and a large portion of those would belong to Perine if Brown ends up sidelined. Perine's receiving volume dipped last year, but we saw him rush for 382 yards, which was his highest total since 2022. Additionally, he scored three touchdowns, which was another thing he hadn't done since 2022. It'll be hard to get any standalone value out of Perine during a given week, but at such a low ADP (242), he's a great late-round handcuff for managers who already drafted Brown.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller