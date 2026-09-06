Jacoby Brissett a Sleeper with Talented Supporting Cast
Jacoby Brissett maintained QB1 value in fantasy football after taking over for Kyler Murray last season, and he could remain on the fantasy radar this season despite his price tag falling. From Weeks 6- 18 last year, Brissett was the overall QB6 in fantasy football and averaged 19.6 fantasy points per game. He ranked as a top-14 fantasy quarterback in 11 of his 12 starts, as well as a top-12 fantasy quarterback in nine of those starts. Simply put, the veteran quarterback displayed league-winning results for managers who snagged him off the waiver wire after Murray went down. Brissett enters this year with a similar supporting cast, if not better. Trey McBride, Michael Wilson, and Marvin Harrison Jr. are all at his disposal once again, and he'll also be able to rely on new faces out of the backfield like Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier. While we're not saying Brissett will replicate that QB6 stretch from last season, the fact that he gets the same talented supporting cast this year (in an offense that will likely need to throw the ball a lot) makes him a very appealing fantasy quarterback with legitimate top-12 upside. And yet, he's being drafted at an ADP of 229.2, which means he'll end up going undrafted in most fantasy leagues. There's a huge discrepancy between his ceiling and his price tag, making him a very appealing sleeper to target for your QB2 spot in 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller