Brashard Smith Losing Ground to Rookie on Depth Chart
Brashard Smith could be falling down the depth chart due to the emergence of rookie Emmett Johnson. Throughout training camp and the preseason, Johnson earned plenty of praise for his contributions, especially in pass protection. With fifth-round draft capital, it initially seemed like Johnson was headed for the No. 3 running back role, but his impressive summer has bumped him up to second on the depth chart. As a result, Smith has fallen into that No. 3 spot. Smith had a relatively quiet rookie season last year, tallying 151 rushing yards, 172 receiving yards, and one touchdown. Given that the Chiefs likely wouldn't trust Johnson as an every-down back quite yet, we could see Smith getting onto the fantasy radar if Kenneth Walker III were to miss time. However, his status as the third-string back makes it tough to justify using a roster spot on him in redraft leagues. The second-year SMU product should only be rostered in deeper dynasty formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller