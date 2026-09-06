Davante Adams Enjoys a Dominant Showing in Camp
Davante Adams didn't play in the preseason, but he generated plenty of buzz because of his performance throughout training camp. Adams has had a dominant camp alongside fellow starting receiver Puka Nacua, as the two continue to form the best one-two punch in the NFL. The veteran is coming off a WR9 finish in PPR leagues. He has been a top-12 wide receiver in each of his last six seasons, as well as a top-14 receiver in nine of his last 10. The great news for Adams is that he plays in an offense where multiple players can thrive. After all, Nacua was the WR1 in PPR leagues last year, and Adams still turned in his best fantasy finish since 2022. We expect that trend to continue in 2026 and for as long as Matthew Stafford remains the Rams' quarterback. For now, the big question is whether Adams will replicate last year's 14 touchdowns on 60 catches, or if he'll come back to the mean and catch more passes with fewer touchdowns. The other note on Adams is that he could spend a portion of the season in the No. 1 receiver role as a potential suspension lingers for Nacua. If that happens, Adams would jump from a low-end WR1 to a high-end WR1. At the moment, he has an ADP of 52.8, which corresponds to the fifth round of fantasy drafts. He's a steal at that current price tag, especially given his nose for the end zone.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller