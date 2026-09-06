Najee Harris Draws Positive Reports in Giants Camp
Najee Harris is a name to monitor in fantasy football as the 2026 regular season gets underway. Harris was a late addition to the Giants' roster, putting pen to paper on his contract in August. As a result, he had a delayed start to training camp and the preseason. In his lone preseason contest, he tallied 11 rushes for 39 yards, as well as a 20-yard reception. Head coach John Harbaugh noted that Harris is "a really good football player," and the fact that he made the 53-man roster indicates that the Giants want to get him involved. An Achilles injury limited him to three games and 18 touches with the Chargers last year, but the season prior in Pittsburgh, he posted 299 touches, 1,326 scrimmage yards, and six total touchdowns. His biggest challenge to start the season will be earning snaps in a deep backfield that also features Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Devin Singletary. For now, Harris ranks as the RB60 in RotoBaller's latest redraft rankings. He has an ADP of 222.5, which means he's going undrafted in most 12-team leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller