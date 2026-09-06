Colts Running Back Seth McGowan Turning Heads In Preseason
Seth McGowan is projected to win the handcuff job to lead back Jonathon Taylor according to The Athletic's James Boyd. In an August 29 article, Boyd wrote, "McGowan has clearly won the second-string job thanks to his physicality and reliable hands out of the backfield." The seventh-round pick out of Kentucky in the 2026 Draft, McGowan stands at 6-foot-1 and is 223 pounds offering big-time size out of the backfield but as Boyd points out he can catch the ball as well and thus be involved in the passing game. McGowan had two catches for five yards each in the three preseason games and rushed 17 times for 64 yards. With McGowan seeming to prove himself as the backup to Taylor look for him as a very late round pick or a potential early season waiver wire option.
Source: The Athletic, James Boyd
Source: The Athletic, James Boyd