Patrick Mahomes Took Unique Approach To Grueling Rehab
Patrick Mahomes has undergone rehab from a torn ACL and LCL he suffered in December, the worst injury of his career, and as Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star wrote, he went into his rehab with a unique goal in his mind. "He wanted to walk before his baby daughter, 11-month-old Golden". McDowell went on to write that after a training camp practice, Golden, now 20 months old ran toward Mahomes for a hug and Golden's running rather than walking was a surprise, but "Mahomes beat her to it, by the way, barely." The Chiefs have been quiet about Mahomes potential return to action, but Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy reportedly told reporters, "He's back" and Sean Payton has reportedly been preparing the Broncos for the Week 1 matchup with the Chiefs assuming Mahomes will play.
Source: Kansas City Star, Sam McDowell
Source: Kansas City Star, Sam McDowell