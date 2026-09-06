Harold Fannin Jr. Has Clear Path To High Targets
Harold Fannin Jr. is looking like the Browns top target around a relatively inexperienced group of wide receivers. Fannin Jr. is inexperienced himself in only his second season, but produced as a rookie and is looking to expand on that this year. The tight end started 13 of the Browns' 16 games last season and recorded 72 catches on 107 targets for 731 yards and six touchdowns. With David Njoku out of the picture this season, those 107 targets could very well increase. The quarterback play in Cleveland is a question mark with Deshuan Watson starting the season as the starter, but Fannin Jr. has shown he can make the most of his opportunities. He could potentially be the lead target in front of receivers like Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion, and Jerry Jeudy.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com