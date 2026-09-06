Zach Charbonnet Falling Down Draft Boards Amid ACL Recovery
Zach Charbonnet (knee) is seeing his fantasy football appeal decline as the regular season gets closer. Charbonnet tore his ACL in the playoffs last year, and the original fantasy outlook was that he'd return to his RB2 form once he recovered, especially after Kenneth Walker III left the team in free agency. Now, though, it's no longer a guarantee that Charbonnet will return to the lead-back role once he's healthy. There are plenty of different running backs expected to audition for the lead-back role in Week 1, and any of those top performers could make a case to remain atop the depth chart for the rest of the season. The early leader in the pack is Jadarian Price, a rookie first-round pick from Notre Dame. He may not be ready for an every-down role right away, but we know he's capable of contributing after he tallied 761 scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns at school last year. George Holani and Emanuel Wilson are also expected to carve out significant roles on offense, adding another wrinkle to the backfield when Charbonnet returns. There are a lot of running backs with upside in this backfield, so Charbonnet may end up being more of a low-end RB3/flex once he's healthy. As a result, he has fallen to RB56 in RotoBaller's redraft rankings, and his ADP has slipped to 150.4 (RB49).
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller