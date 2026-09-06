Odell Beckham Jr. a Fantasy Riser After Strong Camp and Preseason
Odell Beckham Jr. enjoyed a career resurgence this summer, and he's even boosting his own fantasy stock in deeper leagues. Beckham faced an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster, but he responded with 100% attendance throughout training camp and seven catches for 76 yards in the preseason. Not only did this level of production get him a roster spot, but it could also earn him meaningful volume in the regular season. Beckham strung together three top-seven fantasy finishes to open his career, but he hasn't been fantasy relevant since 2019 with the Cleveland Browns. He's unlikely to crack the fantasy football top 50 receivers this year, especially since the Giants have a crowded receiver room with Malik Nabers, Malachi Fields, Darius Slayton, and Darnell Mooney. However, we wouldn't be surprised to have some occasional WR3/flex appeal in deeper leagues, especially if any of those other pass catchers miss time. As it stands, Beckham is the WR118 in RotoBaller's latest redraft rankings. He has an ADP of 262.6, which means he's going undrafted in most leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller