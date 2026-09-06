Malik Davis the Top Handcuff to Stash in Dallas
Malik Davis is worth stashing as a handcuff in deeper fantasy football leagues. The Cowboys brought in Emari Demercado to round out their backfield this past week, but there's no question that Davis remains the direct backup to Javonte Williams. We expect Williams to occupy an every-down role this year, so Davis doesn't have much standalone value at the moment. However, if Williams were to miss time, Davis would instantly jump into the RB2 range for fantasy purposes. Injuries impacted Williams near the end of last season, giving us an opportunity to see the backup in action. Across the two games in which Williams played less than 50% of the snaps, Davis totaled 28 carries, 124 rushing yards, two catches, 16 receiving yards, and one touchdown. He currently has an ADP of 231.4 in redraft leagues. That price tag indicates that he's going undrafted in most leagues, but we believe managers in leagues with 12+ teams would be justified in drafting Davis if they already have Williams on their roster.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller