Jalen McMillan's Redraft Appeal Takes Another Hit
Jalen McMillan (knee) has lost some of the late-round appeal he carried into training camp. He banged up his knee in early August, missed all three preseason games and was still sidelined when Tampa Bay practiced on Sept. 1. The Bucs remain hopeful he'll be ready for Week 1, but this comes right after a 2025 season that was mostly lost to a serious neck injury. McMillan spent months in a restrictive brace before returning in Week 15 and finished the year with 12 catches for 178 yards in four games. That followed a much more encouraging rookie season, when he caught 37 passes for 461 yards and eight touchdowns. There is still room for him in this offense, but the missed summer work matters with Chris Godwin Jr. and Emeka Egbuka holding clearly defined roles and Ted Hurst III and Tez Johnson also in the mix. RotoBaller had McMillan at WR57 in late August. He's down to WR64 in the Sept. 6 half-PPR rankings.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller