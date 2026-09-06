Christian Watson the Primary Beneficiary of Packers' Pass-Heavy Approach
Christian Watson should benefit from a new-look offensive game plan this season. With Josh Jacobs (personal) on the commissioner's exempt list and sidelined indefinitely, we expect the Packers to adopt a more pass-heavy approach on offense. Out of all the Packers' wide receivers, Christian Watson should benefit the most, given his existing role atop the depth chart. Last year, despite playing in an offense that ran through Jacobs, Watson managed to catch 35 passes for 611 yards and six touchdowns across just 10 games. He averaged 13.2 full-PPR points per game, and he ranked as the overall WR12 from Weeks 8-17. Staying healthy and on the field will be the biggest factor for Watson, but assuming he clears that hurdle, he has top-15 upside at the wide receiver position. His price tag hasn't quite adjusted to the expectations of this offense sans Jacobs, as he still has an ADP of 64.2 (sixth round). This creates an opportunity for fantasy managers to draft him at a discount.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller