Ted Hurst III a Fantasy Riser After Consistently Productive Camp and Preseason
Ted Hurst III is trending up in fantasy football after a consistent and impressive summer. While Emeka Egbuka (toe), Jalen McMillan (knee), and Tez Johnson (groin) all missed portions of camp due to their injuries, Hurst was consistently available for the duration of the summer. Not only did he stay healthy and get consistent reps, but he also had an impressive performance in training camp and the preseason, during which he caught two passes for 19 yards. Head coach Todd Bowles and quarterback Baker Mayfield have both been outspoken about Hurst's reliability this year, so we wouldn't be surprised to see him take on a significant role this year, despite the fact that the Bucs have a somewhat crowded receiver room. The rookie out of Georgia State currently ranks as the WR83 in RotoBaller's redraft rankings, but we could see him jump into the top 50 by midseason.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller