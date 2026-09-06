Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Fantasy Stock Impacted by Teammate's Extension
Marvin Harrison Jr.'s fantasy outlook took another hit after teammate Michael Wilson signed a lucrative three-year, $75 million extension. While the extension doesn't directly impact Harrison's productivity, it does shift the dynamic of Arizona's receiver room. The Cardinals' willingness to pay Wilson three-quarters of a million dollars indicates that they don't believe his performance last season (78 catches, 1,006 yards, and seven touchdowns) was a fluke. They're invested in him to be their No. 1 receiver long-term. In fact, he's now under team control for the same length of time as Harrison. We're still intrigued that Harrison can improve upon last year's total of 41 targets, especially if the Cardinals are trailing in games and have to throw the football a lot. However, Wilson has the stronger rapport with Jacoby Brissett, and his new contract is further evidence that he's going to be a major contributor in Arizona for years to come. Harrison is firmly nestled into the No. 2 receiver role, making him a fringe WR3/flex in fantasy football leagues. With that being said, managers are still drafting him as a fringe top-30 receiver. He has an ADP of 71.8, which corresponds to the sixth round of fantasy drafts. That price tag feels a bit too rich, especially since you can get players like Christian Watson, Mike Evans, Parker Washington, Carnell Tate, and Wilson in the same range.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller