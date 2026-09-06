Jalen Coker Has a Clear Path to High Target Share
Jalen Coker's name hasn't generated much buzz this draft season, but his role on offense makes him a very intriguing sleeper in fantasy football. Injuries have limited Coker to just 11 games in each of the last two seasons, but he took advantage of his opportunities last year with 33 catches, 394 yards, and three touchdowns across those 11 games. He came on especially strong in the second half of the season. From Weeks 11-18, he ranked as the WR26 in PPR leagues. Fortunately for Coker, as long as he stays healthy, he should continue to be a strong WR3/flex this season. The Panthers' passing offense looks nearly identical to last season. Coker is firmly entrenched as the No. 2 receiver behind Tetairoa McMillan, the team didn't bring in any big-name rookies to compete for targets, and Bryce Young is back as his quarterback for the third year in a row. The team also has no major threat for targets at tight end; Darren Waller sits atop the depth chart, and he's unlikely to replicate his six-touchdown campaign from last year given the nature of the difference between the Panthers and Dolphins offenses. All signs point to a high-volume role for Coker, who has proven that he can produce at the NFL level. Fortunately for fantasy managers, he's available at a very modest price tag right now. He currently has an ADP of 137.4, which corresponds to the 12th round of fantasy drafts and makes him the 54th receiver off the board.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller