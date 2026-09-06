Brandon Aiyuk Keeps Sliding Out of Redraft Relevance
Brandon Aiyuk is getting awfully difficult to keep on a redraft board. He remains on the reserve/left squad list as Week 1 approaches, and there has been no movement toward getting him back into the 49ers' offense. Aiyuk hasn't played since Week 7 of 2024, when a torn ACL and MCL ended a seven-game season in which he caught 25 passes for 374 yards and no touchdowns. He then missed all of 2025. At this point, the bigger concern isn't even the knee. There is simply no 2026 role to project while he remains away from the team. RotoBaller had Aiyuk at WR115 in its August half-PPR rankings, and he has since dropped to WR132 in the Sept. 6 update. Something could eventually change with his roster situation, but fantasy managers drafting right now have very little reason to spend a pick waiting for it.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller