Theo Johnson's Redraft Stock Has Slipped
Theo Johnson still has a role, but the fantasy case has taken a hit. Johnson was productive last season, finishing with 45 catches for 528 yards and five touchdowns, yet Isaiah Likely has been the more prominent receiving option throughout camp. Likely caught six passes during live work in the Aug. 20 joint practice with Miami and was described by Jordan Raanan as one of Jaxson Dart's favorite targets. Johnson, meanwhile, had a quiet camp before a shoulder injury cost him additional practice time late in August. Head coach John Harbaugh has said Johnson should be ready for Week 1, so the injury itself is not the main concern. The bigger issue is where the targets are going. RotoBaller has Likely at TE15 in its September half-PPR rankings and Johnson at TE42. Johnson should still see the field, especially in two-tight-end sets, but he is looking more like a secondary option in the passing game than a breakout candidate.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller