Kenyon Sadiq Unlikely to be Immediate Contributor After Injury-Riddled Camp
Kenyon Sadiq (hernia) had his first pro camp slightly derailed due to a hernia. The rookie missed most of training camp, as well as all three of the Jets' preseason games. Being available throughout the summer is pivotal for all players, but especially rookies who are trying to adapt to the speed of the NFL while making a good impression. Sadiq's injury has delayed him significantly, making it unlikely that he carves out a fantasy-relevant role early in the season. His age (21) and draft stock (16th overall pick) still make him a must-roster tight end in dynasty leagues, but he's no longer a must-draft player in redraft formats. He has fallen to TE27 in RotoBaller's redraft rankings, and he could slip even further if Mason Taylor handles the bulk of the snaps in Week 1. Sadiq currently has a redraft ADP of 169.4, which corresponds to the 15th round of fantasy drafts and makes him the 23rd tight end off the board. At that same price tag, we'd prefer slightly safer tight ends like Dalton Schultz, Oronde Gadsden II, T.J. Hockenson, and AJ Barner.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller