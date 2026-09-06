Barion Brown Keeps Climbing After Strong Summer
Barion Brown came into camp with special teams doing most of the heavy lifting for his roster case. That changed pretty quickly. Kellen Moore praised the sixth-round rookie after a standout practice in early August, and Brown kept showing up in New Orleans' camp coverage over the next several days. He carried some of that into the preseason, catching four passes for 53 yards against Jacksonville before scoring on a jet sweep in the finale against Dallas. Jordyn Tyson's hamstring injury has opened the door even wider. Tyson will miss at least four games on injured reserve, and the Saints kept only four receivers on their initial 53-man roster. Their current unofficial depth chart now has Brown with the first team at one receiver spot, along with both return jobs. RotoBaller still has him way down at WR129 in half-PPR formats, so this remains a deep-league play. Brown just looks a lot more likely to see offensive snaps than he did when camp opened.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller