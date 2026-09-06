Oronde Gadsden's Stock Falling Due to Uncertain Role in Los Angeles
Oronde Gadsden was a pleasant surprise for fantasy managers during his rookie season. Across 15 games (seven starts), the 23-year-old recorded 49 catches for 664 yards and three touchdowns on 69 targets. Despite the encouraging rookie campaign, Gadsden's fantasy value has fallen over the course of the summer. The Chargers added a pair of veteran tight ends in the offseason in Charlie Kolar and David Njoku, both of whom may currently be above Gadsden on the team's depth chart due to their superior skill set as blockers. Los Angeles also has plenty of target competition for Gadsden in its wide receiver corps between wideouts Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, and Tre' Harris. While Gadsden still carries some upside, his lack of a clear role in the Chargers offense makes him a player for redraft managers to avoid ahead of 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller