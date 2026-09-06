Travis Hunter a Risky Wide Receiver Option Amidst Major Role Uncertainty
Travis Hunter was an inconsistent producer on offense as a rookie in 2025, recording 29 catches for 298 yards and a touchdown on 45 targets across seven games before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Early reporting out of Jaguars camp this summer indicated that Jacksonville planned to continue using Hunter on both sides of the ball. However, more recent news indicates that the 23-year-old's efforts have been focused almost exclusively on defense as the season draws closer. Deploying Hunter more as a cornerback would make sense for Jacksonville given that the team has three quality wide receivers in Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., and Jakobi Meyers. While Hunter still may see some snaps as a wide receiver, it seems unlikely that he will log enough playing time and/or a large enough target share to be a reliable fantasy wideout in 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller